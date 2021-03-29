Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 12,809 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,483. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

