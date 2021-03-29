Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 24,800 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 3.2% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

CCI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

