Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 2,542,004 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Hazelview Securities Inc. cut its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542,004 shares during the period. VEREIT accounts for 3.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.25% of VEREIT worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of VER remained flat at $$38.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,604. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

