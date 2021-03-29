Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 81,600 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 54,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

