Hazelview Securities Inc. Takes $13.71 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 238,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,708,000. Equity Residential makes up approximately 2.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Equity Residential as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,354. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

