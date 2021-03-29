Hazelview Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 4.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $22,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,060,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,770,000 after purchasing an additional 904,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $32.39. 89,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

