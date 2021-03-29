HC Wainwright Raises Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $4.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.