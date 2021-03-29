HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.80

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 104516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HCI Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

