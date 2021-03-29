Head-To-Head Analysis: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58% Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SANUWAVE Health and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health currently has a consensus price target of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 106.06%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Obalon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 77.15 -$10.43 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 9.23 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obalon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

