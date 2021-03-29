Head-To-Head Review: Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and DaVita’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 61.98 -$2.37 million N/A N/A DaVita $11.39 billion 1.06 $810.98 million $5.40 20.38

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00

DaVita has a consensus target price of $114.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A DaVita 7.32% 43.99% 5.27%

Risk & Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DaVita beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Kainos Medicine, Inc. for the preclinical development of Kainos' patented IRAK4 inhibitor (KM10544) as an anti-cancer drug. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, California.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 204,200 patients; and operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 36,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

