Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of BTSDF stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

