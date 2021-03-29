Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Health Catalyst worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.