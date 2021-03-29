Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,801 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America makes up about 2.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.21% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,543,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,037 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

