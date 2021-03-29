Healthpeak Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

PEAK stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 134,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

