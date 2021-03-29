HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $679.83 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $679.83 million and approximately $192,837.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014910 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

