Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $214.50 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $121.72 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $213.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
