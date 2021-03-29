Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $214.50 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $121.72 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $213.03.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

