Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Short Interest Update

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBPCF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Helix BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
