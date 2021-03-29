Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Short Interest Update

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBPCF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Helix BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

