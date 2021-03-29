Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Helix has a total market cap of $221,634.81 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039667 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 99,742% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.