Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 418,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,420,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

About Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

