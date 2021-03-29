Helpico (HELP) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $393.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00059310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00219225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.29 or 0.00957910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

