Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. 15,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 8,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

