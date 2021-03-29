Herc Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

HRI opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. Herc has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

