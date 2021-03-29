Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

