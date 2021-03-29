Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $724.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

