Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Herman Miller worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLHR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

