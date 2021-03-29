Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Hess worth $129,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.