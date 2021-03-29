Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares in the company, valued at $668,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $38,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

