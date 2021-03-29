Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

Shares of Hiscox stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 826.20 ($10.79). 478,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 913.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 940.60. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,637 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

