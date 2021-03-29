Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS HTHIY traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $100.04. 27,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

