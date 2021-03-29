HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HVBTF opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
