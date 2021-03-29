HMI Capital Management L.P. Has $131.96 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HMI Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 620,000 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 5.3% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Etsy worth $131,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $202.23 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

