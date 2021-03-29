HMI Capital Management L.P. Sells 192,450 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HMI Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 192,450 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 5.0% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Autodesk worth $124,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.01 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,749. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

