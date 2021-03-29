HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

In other HMN Financial news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

