Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 404.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBCP. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

HBCP traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

