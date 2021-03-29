Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Up 0.4%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.04. 159,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 231,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.