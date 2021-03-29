Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

Shares of HON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,767. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.45. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

