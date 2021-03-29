Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.
Shares of HON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,767. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.45. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
