Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Hope Bancorp worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

