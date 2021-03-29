Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,642 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wix.com worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $10.89 on Monday, hitting $269.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,283. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.61.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

