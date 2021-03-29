Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.67% of Holicity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ HOL traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. 63,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,411. Holicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

