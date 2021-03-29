Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,225 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,411 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of American Airlines Group worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,204,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.