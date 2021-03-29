Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 19,222 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.91% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 300,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 341,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,821. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

