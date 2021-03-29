Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,053,524 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 208.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,053,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after buying an additional 18,577,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after buying an additional 9,859,936 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,063 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.63. 1,452,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,460,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

