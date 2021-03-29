Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 22,643 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Celanese by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 153,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 118,689 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.