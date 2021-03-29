Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $92.33. 12,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.