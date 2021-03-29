Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,745. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

