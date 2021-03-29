Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 4.62% of Property Solutions Acquisition worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $151,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSAC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,925. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

