Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,721. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.