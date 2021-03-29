Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of CyrusOne worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $69.01. 16,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,233. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

