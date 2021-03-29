Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,162 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,772. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

