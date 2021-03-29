Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. 18,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

